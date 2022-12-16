 
After Netflix documentary, Prince Harry will spill more in 'Spare'

The British royal family was largely spared in the first three episodes of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary.

According to reports, the king and Prince William did not watch the documentary but they were briefed on its content by their aides.

The reports said that the King and Prince William decided not to react to the documentary since it contained no attacks against them.

But in the second part, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took aim at the royal family and came up with some serious allegations regarding how they were treated after their marriage.

Not only did Harry seem to insult the royal family, he also spoke about how he was discriminated when it came to defending William in the press.

After watching the latest part of the series, commentators are convinced that Prince Harry would spill the beans on the royal family in his upcoming book titled "Spare" which releases next month.

The couple is also expected to address the issue of Meghan's litigation against a British newspaper and reveal what exactly happened with Jason Knauf.

Jason Knauf—William’s former head of communications and current Earthshot board member—claimed he was “asked to provide evidence” by the Duchess of Sussex in the Mail’s legal case.

But Meghan’s legal team pointed out that he was not asked anything of the sort.

