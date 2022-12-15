Reese Witherspoon all set to hit the small screen with new comedy series All-Stars

Reese Witherspoon is on cloud nine as she’s going to hit the small screen with Amazon and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Aline Brosh McKenna with the new comedy series All-Stars.



According to Daily Mail, this new series will mark Reese’s first foray into small screen comedy since playing Jennifer Aniston's sister on Friends.

Brosh McKenna will not only serve as the creator but also direct the pilot episode and half of the first season. She will also executive produce this series through her Lean Machine production company.

On the other hand, Reese will produce through her Hello Sunshine production company.

“I’ve been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time. When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that,” explained Reese.

The Sweet Home Alabama continued, “The idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK just made me so excited! I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork.”

“I can’t wait to partner with the brilliant, hilarious, and talented Aline McKenna yet again to create a truly original comedic character, and with the team at Amazon whose passion for this project was unparalleled,” added Reese.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said, “We are beyond excited to continue our fantastic relationship with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter with this one-of-a-kind comedy, All Stars!”

“We are over the moon to work with Reese, Lauren, Aline, and the Hello Sunshine team to bring this series to life for our global Prime Video audience,” remarked Jennifer.