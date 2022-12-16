Harry Styles recalls ‘lifechanging’ impact of 2022

File Footage

Harry Styles just took to social media to take a trip down memory lane, and reflect on his experience with 2022.



The singer penned his thought provoking recollection on Instagram, and included a black and white snap of himself staring into the abyss, all while standing in the middle of his Love on Tour stage.

“2022 changed my life,” he began by admitting. “I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it.”

Before signing off he also added, “I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm. Love you all. See you next year. H”

