Lizzo claps back at critics for ‘questioning’ her black heritage

Lizzo breaks down her ‘hurt’ when critics accuse her of creating music that is only suited to white people’s taste.



Lizzo broke it all down while speaking on the Howard Stern Show.

She began by saying, “[It's] very hurtful, only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that — which I think is really hurtful.”

“And then, on the other end, it's like, I'm making funky, soulful, feel-good music that is so similar to a lot of Black music, that was made for Black people in the '70s and '80s.”

“And on top of that, my message is literally for everybody, in any body. I don't try to gatekeep my message from people.”

“I feel like a lot of people, truthfully, don't get me, which is why I wanted to do this documentary. Because I was like, 'I feel like y'all don't understand me, y'all don't know where I came from,' and now I don't want to answer no more questions about this s***. I want to show the world who I am.”