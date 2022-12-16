 
Friday Dec 16 2022
The Weeknd drops ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ lead single ‘Nothing Is Lost’

The Weeknd has released his new track from the much anticipated movie, Avatar: The Way Of Water on Thursday.

The original soundtrack, titled Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) has been written by the Canadian singer, produced by Swedish House Mafia and composed by Simon Franglen.

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) - the full length version from the film has been released after it was teased earlier this month in a teaser trailer for the film, which has hit the theatres today, December 16.

The Weeknd, has delivered his impressive vocals in the dramatic track featuring the lyrics It’s war we’re facin’/ I know that if I die my only choice is still defending/ No matter what they say/ My love for you is greater than their powers and their armies from above.

Avatar: The Way of Water album features over 20 songs, including The Songcord, which is performed by the movie’s star Zoe Saldaña.

