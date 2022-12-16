David Beckham finally reacts to World Cup controversy after Joe Lycett stunt

David Beckham issued a statement regarding his involvement in the controversial Qatar World Cup following comedian Joe Lycett's money shredding stunt.

The former legendary footballer thinks it can be taken as a positive thing that “debate about key issues has been stimulated” from the World Cup being played in the country.

Lycell shredded fake £10,000 on his show in an effort to record his protest urging Beckham to withdraw from his £10million World Cup deal because homosexuality is illegal in the hosting country.

The comedian read Beckham's response on a special edition of his show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back after he repeatedly asked the sports star to comment over the issue.

“David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he’s always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world,” Beckham said.

“Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities,” the statement added.

“We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.

“We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved,” it concluded.