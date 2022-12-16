'Jung_E' korean film heading to Netflix soon: Everything to know

Netflix's upcoming Korean film Jung_E is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023. However, the streaming giant has confirmed the exact release date yet.



The sci-fi thriller film is the project of famous filmmaker Yeon Sang Ho. He is famous for his directorial work in Train to Busan and Peninsula.

The upcoming film marks Sang Ho the first-ever official Netflix production.

Jung_E is a story of a civil war that takes place within the artificial shelter made by humans in the 22nd century when the planet became inhospitable due to climate change.

The main cast of the film includes Kang Soo Yoon Kim Hyun Joo Ryu Kyung Soo.

Jung_E is now in its post-production stage and will be available on the streaming giant in 2023.