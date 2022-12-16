 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Firoz Nadaidwala on 'Hera Pheri 3': 'It is yet to be scripted'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

The Akshay-or-Kartik debate for Hera Pheri 3 still continues to make round on social media
The Akshay-or-Kartik debate for 'Hera Pheri 3' still continues to make round on social media 

The never-ending debate on Hera Pheri 3’s cast still continue this time with the claim that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has two scripts for the film one for Akshay Kumar and other for Kartik Aaryan; the filmmaker disregards the rumors.

While denying this new speculation, Firoz said: “We are still to figure out the screenplay for Hera Pheri 3. I have an idea. But it is yet to be scripted.”

On the other hand, sources revealed the Akshay-Kartik debate has made both the actors annoyed and there are chances that neither of them will play Raju’s role in the sequel of Hera Pheri.

“Akshay never had any intentions of being a part of Hera Pheri 3. As for Kartik, with all this back-and-forth on the casting, he may also opt out of the project, as there is no clarity yet on script, cast or timeline for shooting, added the sources close to the development.”

As per Etimes, Hera Pheri 3 will get hold of its renewed significance only if it gets an A-lister actor in the lead like; Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech triggers 'Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan' trend on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan's KIFF speech triggers 'Pathaan Dekhega Hindustan' trend on Twitter
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed all set to star in project 'Aaj Rung Hai'

Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed all set to star in project 'Aaj Rung Hai'
Shah Rukh Khan talks about adverse effects of social media amid 'Ban Pathaan' trend

Shah Rukh Khan talks about adverse effects of social media amid 'Ban Pathaan' trend
Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor organizes Star Wars themed-birthday bash for son Taimur
Vivek Oebroi says 'Industry can be pretty cruel'

Vivek Oebroi says 'Industry can be pretty cruel'
Sonu Sood's hilarious video with TikTok star Khaby Lame goes viral

Sonu Sood's hilarious video with TikTok star Khaby Lame goes viral
'Avatar: The Way of Water' NOT to release in popular theatres in Chennai

'Avatar: The Way of Water' NOT to release in popular theatres in Chennai
'RRR' wins four nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards

'RRR' wins four nominations at Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards
Taapsee Pannu responds to being called 'arrogant'

Taapsee Pannu responds to being called 'arrogant'
Vicky Kaushal reveals the secret to live a good life

Vicky Kaushal reveals the secret to live a good life
Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma appreciates Kate Winslet over her latest statement

Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma appreciates Kate Winslet over her latest statement

Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music

Kartik Aaryan's 'Aashiqui 3' will only have original music