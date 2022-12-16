Firoz Nadaidwala on 'Hera Pheri 3': 'It is yet to be scripted'

The Akshay-or-Kartik debate for 'Hera Pheri 3' still continues to make round on social media

The never-ending debate on Hera Pheri 3’s cast still continue this time with the claim that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has two scripts for the film one for Akshay Kumar and other for Kartik Aaryan; the filmmaker disregards the rumors.

While denying this new speculation, Firoz said: “We are still to figure out the screenplay for Hera Pheri 3. I have an idea. But it is yet to be scripted.”

On the other hand, sources revealed the Akshay-Kartik debate has made both the actors annoyed and there are chances that neither of them will play Raju’s role in the sequel of Hera Pheri.

“Akshay never had any intentions of being a part of Hera Pheri 3. As for Kartik, with all this back-and-forth on the casting, he may also opt out of the project, as there is no clarity yet on script, cast or timeline for shooting, added the sources close to the development.”

As per Etimes, Hera Pheri 3 will get hold of its renewed significance only if it gets an A-lister actor in the lead like; Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar.