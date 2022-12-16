Netflix 'Stranger Things' Sadie Sink hopes for 'Max & Lucas' potential future

Netflix Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink played the role of Max Mayfield in the series talked on her character's potential future with Lucas played by Caleb McLaughlin in final season.

Sink became a part of sci-fi series in 2017, with her character Max debuted in season 2 as a new student arriving in Hawkins from California.

After first interactions with main Stranger Things kids, Max eventually joined their clan and became a core member of the ensemble cast in other seasons.

Max since shared a strong bond with every member of the party and has a particularly close friendship with Lucas, with whom she has a romantic relationship.

Lucas and Max broken up in Stranger Things season 4, after the tragedy that befell Max in season 3, but the pair reconnected throughout the course of the season as Lucas stood by Max's side.

Their rekindling romance was paused when Max was tragically left in a coma after the events of season 4.

However, the creators of the series Matt and Ross Duffer have indicated that Max may wake in Stranger Things season 5.

During an appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Sink shared about her character's relationship with Lucas.

The 20-year-old actress also indicated that she personally thinks the pair could end up together in the long run if Max returns.

“I feel like, after everything Max went through, if she ever wakes up, then I think she would just flee I think she’s gonna get out, get out of Hawkins. She’s too smart to stay there."

"But she’s also a very loyal friend, so who knows? It’ll be conflicting, but…yeah, I think [she and Lucas will end up together]. I mean, they’re really cute, aren’t they? And the little like, note exchange, that was really sweet. I think we gotta see something. There’s definitely room to grow there.” She added.