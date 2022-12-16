'Audio leaks won't harm Imran Khan': Fawad on Bushra Bibi's latest clip

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Senior Vice-President Fawad Chauhdry. — APP/File

PTI leader says govt brings forward “ridiculous" scandals.



"Audios were recorded and spliced together", claims Fawad.

Says Khan to announce dissolution of assemblies tomorrow.

After another purported audio of former first lady Bushra Bibi — in relation to Toshakhana gifts — got leaked, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chauhdry Friday shrugged off the negative impact of such leaks on party’s chairman Imran Khan.

“Those who think such audios will harm [credibility of] Imran Khan should step out of the imaginary world,” Fawad said speaking with journalists in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Earlier today, another alleged audio leak of Khan’s wife, over the Toshakhana gifts came to the fore in which she could be heard talking to Inaam Khan, the former administrator of the ex-prime minister's residence at Bani Gala.

In the audio, Bushra Bibi could be heard yelling at the staff for allegedly making photographs of the gifts brought inside the premier’s private residence.

Commenting on the audio of the former prime minister’s wife, the ex-PTI minister claimed that it is a manipulation of different audio clips.

“Different audios were recorded and then spliced together. All the audios which are coming now have been joined after being cut and pasted,” the former minister said claiming about audio’s inauthenticity.

The minister said that the government brought forward “ridiculous scandals and discussions”.

Speaking on the potential dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Fawad said that it will help the political process move ahead deeming elections as the way to ensure stability in the country.

“Imran Khan will announce the date for the dissolution of assemblies tomorrow [Saturday]. Dissolution of assemblies will advance the political process. There will be stability in the country,” the former minister added.