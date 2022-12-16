 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Khloe Kardashian sends pulses racing with dramatic hair transformation 

 Khloe Kardashian was looking drop-dead gorgeous as she unveiled a dramatic hair transformation on Thursday.

The star, 38, displayed her fresh bangs in her latest sultry selfie.

The latest post comes after Khloe admitted to not being the biggest fan of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding dress during her Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

Khloe served a smoldering stare towards the camera as she displayed her eyebrow-length tresses for her Instagram followers.

'We said bangs,' she captioned the shots.

The cut skimmed over her hazel eyes, accented by long black lashes. A hint of rosy blush and matte lipstick was swiped over her pout.

Her long brunette hair splayed over her white tank as she struck a fierce pose for the camera.

The latest post comes as Khloe was put in the hot seat as part of Vanity Fair's very popular Lie Detector web series, where she was grilled by her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe admitted to not sleeping with her ex-Tristan Thompson after the cheating scandal.

