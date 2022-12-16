In Pic: Priyanka Chopra's 'family day' with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter

Priyanka Chopra has recently been posting photos of her adorable daughter on social media.



This time too, on Friday, the Quantico star took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her family day out featuring her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Both parents welcomed their baby girl earlier this year via surrogacy.

In the photo, the Baywatch actress could be seen spending quality time with her hubby and little in a Los Angeles aquarium.

Interestingly, Nick was seen holding Malti which was covered with a white-heart emoji. While both parents were seen wearing face masks and sharing happy moment together. All three were seen posing with a jellyfish in the backdrop.

In the caption, the Sky is Pink actress wrote, “Family #zoo #familyday #love.”

As the post was up, fans and friends dropped lovely comments on the post. One user said, “Cutest family.”



“Lots of love,” other remarked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in upcoming Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be seen in Hollywood projects including Citadel and It’s All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline.