Saturday Dec 17 2022
Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Tobey Maguire papped with daughter in a rare sight at the red carpet event of Babylon.

On Thursday, December 15, Tobey Maguire made a rare red carpet appearance at Babylon movie premiere with his eldest-born daughter, Ruby in Los Angeles.

According to Enews, Tobey, who has Ruby and son Otis, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, dressed smartly in a black tuxedo over a white shirt and matching black shoes.

The Spiderman star's 16-year-old daughter matched him in an all-black dress, paired with a red coat and black boots. She wore her blonde waves lose down her shoulders.

Tobey not only starred but also served as executive producer in his second on-screen appearance, Babylon, in the past eight years.

In 2021, he reprised his role as Peter Parker and starred alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, in Spider-Man: No Way Home.       

