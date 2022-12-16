 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful
Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in a ‘musical’ movie adaptation Beautiful

Daisy Edgar-Jones is going to play Carole King in a forthcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Beautiful from Sony.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie will be directed by Lisa Cholodenko while written by Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg and produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman of Playtone, and Paul Blake.

Carole expressed her elation over Daisy playing her in the movie.

Speaking to Variety, Carole stated, “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognised as myself when I was younger.”

“She's a tremendous talent and I know she's going to give a great performance,” remarked Carole.

The outlet reported that Daisy’s casting comes seven years after Sony got the rights to use Carole’s songs and other materials from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which ran on Broadway for five years.

It is also pertinent to mention that Daisy was selected after she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Under the Banner of Heaven.

More From Entertainment:

Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight

Tobey Maguire papped with eldest daughter in a rare sight
Netflix teams up with Sofia Vergara for miniseries on 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco

Netflix teams up with Sofia Vergara for miniseries on 'Cocaine Godmother' Griselda Blanco
White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson receives ‘Facetime’ surprise by Nick Jonas

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson receives ‘Facetime’ surprise by Nick Jonas
Warner Bros drops teaser trailer of 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie

Warner Bros drops teaser trailer of 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie
Olivia Wilde turns heads in black blazer dress amid claims she is sad after split

Olivia Wilde turns heads in black blazer dress amid claims she is sad after split
Brittney Griner speaks out after Joe Biden negotiated her release from Moscow

Brittney Griner speaks out after Joe Biden negotiated her release from Moscow
Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal interview each other on anxiety and joint group with a third actor

Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal interview each other on anxiety and joint group with a third actor
Robert De Niro scores new crime television series 'Mr. Natural'

Robert De Niro scores new crime television series 'Mr. Natural'
BLACKPINK music video changed LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha's Life: Here's how

BLACKPINK music video changed LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha's Life: Here's how
Henry Cavill is attached with 'Warhammer 40,000' franchise for Amazon Prime Video

Henry Cavill is attached with 'Warhammer 40,000' franchise for Amazon Prime Video
Prince William will ‘absolutely not’ allow Harry at King Charles’ coronation

Prince William will ‘absolutely not’ allow Harry at King Charles’ coronation
Jane Fonda shares her 'BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER': Cancer in remission

Jane Fonda shares her 'BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER': Cancer in remission