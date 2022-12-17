 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘creating own conspiracy theories’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s claims about Palace leaks have forced former Conservative politician and cabinet minister Ann Widdecombe to speak out.

Ms Widdecombe began her clapback by accusing Meghan Markle of “deliberately peddling conspiracy theories”.

For those unversed, Ms Widdecombe was dragged into the conversation when a clip from her time in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2018.

At the time she branded Meghan Markle ‘trouble’ and believes Meghan ‘must be paranoid’ if she believes Widdecombe had any briefings about what to say.

Her official statement was made to The Sun and read, “If she doesn't believe that then she is deliberately peddling conspiracy theories which have no basis in fact. I did say it on Big Brother but it was not about race.”

“It was, in fact, that she was a moderately successful Hollywood actress who never lived in this country and didn't know the first thing about the Royal Family and had already been divorced after two years of marriage.”

“Bearing in mind the challenge of marrying into royals I said she would be trouble, but social media went into a spin. How on Earth that has anything to do with Buckingham Palace, I can't imagine.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release paper-free Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release paper-free Christmas card

Prince William's godmother Lady Susan to be reinstated to her role?

Prince William's godmother Lady Susan to be reinstated to her role?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom writes emotional note after son's passing

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mom writes emotional note after son's passing
Prince William shows 'tough guy swagger' after Prince Harry attack

Prince William shows 'tough guy swagger' after Prince Harry attack
Prince Harry 'fueled' media 'toxicity' by intense steps in Meghan Markle 'love'

Prince Harry 'fueled' media 'toxicity' by intense steps in Meghan Markle 'love'
Meghan Markle was 'standing beside the camera' as mum Doria talked to Netflix

Meghan Markle was 'standing beside the camera' as mum Doria talked to Netflix
Meghan Markle is 'betraying' royals with 'woke' anti-British views for 'personal gain'

Meghan Markle is 'betraying' royals with 'woke' anti-British views for 'personal gain'
Charles inviting Harry to coronation where he will bow before the King

Charles inviting Harry to coronation where he will bow before the King

King Charles decides to invite Meghan and Harry to his coronation

King Charles decides to invite Meghan and Harry to his coronation

Brendan Fraser expresses his excitement over Oscars buzz for The Whale

Brendan Fraser expresses his excitement over Oscars buzz for The Whale
Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood

Noah Centineo reflects on his early days in Hollywood
Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being an ‘extremely toxic male set’