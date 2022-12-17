Meghan Markle ‘creating own conspiracy theories’: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s claims about Palace leaks have forced former Conservative politician and cabinet minister Ann Widdecombe to speak out.



Ms Widdecombe began her clapback by accusing Meghan Markle of “deliberately peddling conspiracy theories”.

For those unversed, Ms Widdecombe was dragged into the conversation when a clip from her time in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2018.

At the time she branded Meghan Markle ‘trouble’ and believes Meghan ‘must be paranoid’ if she believes Widdecombe had any briefings about what to say.

Her official statement was made to The Sun and read, “If she doesn't believe that then she is deliberately peddling conspiracy theories which have no basis in fact. I did say it on Big Brother but it was not about race.”

“It was, in fact, that she was a moderately successful Hollywood actress who never lived in this country and didn't know the first thing about the Royal Family and had already been divorced after two years of marriage.”

“Bearing in mind the challenge of marrying into royals I said she would be trouble, but social media went into a spin. How on Earth that has anything to do with Buckingham Palace, I can't imagine.”