Sam Asghari defends Britney Spears amid 'constant bullying'

Sam Asghari has just taken to social media and showcased his thoughts on Britney Spears’ NSFW pictures and other racy posts on Instagram.



The actor shared his personal views on Instagram Stories and screen-grabbed a message to send the point across.

The message read, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life”.

For those unversed, this clapback has come shortly following a string of backlash and criticism that followed Britney after she posted a series of semi-nude photographs on her personal Instagram account.