 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari defends Britney Spears amid 'constant bullying'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

File Footage

Sam Asghari has just taken to social media and showcased his thoughts on Britney Spears’ NSFW pictures and other racy posts on Instagram.

The actor shared his personal views on Instagram Stories and screen-grabbed a message to send the point across.

Sam Asghari defends Britney Spears amid constant bullying

The message read, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life”.

For those unversed, this clapback has come shortly following a string of backlash and criticism that followed Britney after she posted a series of semi-nude photographs on her personal Instagram account. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance heats up as they plan New Year's Eve together

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance heats up as they plan New Year's Eve together
‘Avatar’ sequel rings up $17 million in US debut night

‘Avatar’ sequel rings up $17 million in US debut night
Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance

Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' creator talks possible Kim Cattrall apperance

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' creator talks possible Kim Cattrall apperance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle describe ‘enduring love story’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle describe ‘enduring love story’
'Pokemon' stars Pikachu and Ash Ketchum call it a day

'Pokemon' stars Pikachu and Ash Ketchum call it a day

'Emily in Paris' creator breaks down plans for season 3

'Emily in Paris' creator breaks down plans for season 3
King Charles first dance video as monarch goes viral

King Charles first dance video as monarch goes viral
Stephen Boss' grandfather shares tWitch's eerie last words to him before death

Stephen Boss' grandfather shares tWitch's eerie last words to him before death
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ suicide note addresses ‘old challenges’: report

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ suicide note addresses ‘old challenges’: report
Dwayne Johnson shares sweet birthday wish for daughter Jasmine

Dwayne Johnson shares sweet birthday wish for daughter Jasmine
Katy Perry becomes the ‘picture of health’ as ginger root

Katy Perry becomes the ‘picture of health’ as ginger root