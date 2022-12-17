 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
King Charles first dance video as monarch goes viral

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

King Charles has won the hearts of the royal fans after his first dance video as monarch went viral on social media.

In the video, Buckingham Palace posted on its official Twitter and Instagram handles, Prince William and Harry’s father, 74, can be seen dancing as he visited the JW3 Community Centre in Finchley Road, north London on Friday.

During the visit, King learnt about the centre’s work by hearing from people taking part in the programmes offered by the charity, and met volunteers who dedicate their time to delivering activities on site.

The video clip has garnered over 200,000 views within few hours after it was posted on Twitter and went viral on social media, leaving fans swooning.

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “OMG!!! King Charles III was getting so into it!! I love to see it!!”

Another said, “I love when I see His Majesty out and about. Especially when he dances or does something like dances with his subjects. He really does care about the people of his country.”

Charles became king in September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.

