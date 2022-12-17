 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge': Everything to know

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Netflixs On My Block spin-off series Freeridge: Everything to know
Netflix's 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge': Everything to know

Netflix is all set to release Freeridge, a spin-off of the hit teen series On My Block.

The eight-episodes based series will be available on the streaming platform on February 2, 2023.

About the decision of making a spin-off the showrunners said, "Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience."

The spin-off series follows the story of siblings rivals, Gloria and Ines, and their friends who have unleashed a deadly curse to bring adventures into their lives.

On My Block is one of the best comedy lineup series on Netflix in recent years. The series debuted on the streaming platform in March 2018.

More From Entertainment:

‘Avatar’ star Kate Winslet wondered if she’d ‘died’ breaking Tom Cruise's record

‘Avatar’ star Kate Winslet wondered if she’d ‘died’ breaking Tom Cruise's record
Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow ‘definitely have a spark’, sources reveal

Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow ‘definitely have a spark’, sources reveal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘assign blame a bit too liberally’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘assign blame a bit too liberally’
Margot Robbie ‘excited’ for Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn amid claims she feels ‘insulted’

Margot Robbie ‘excited’ for Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn amid claims she feels ‘insulted’
Kanye West ‘yelled at people’ for wearing ‘printed shirts’, claims ex-bodyguard

Kanye West ‘yelled at people’ for wearing ‘printed shirts’, claims ex-bodyguard

BTS' J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious

BTS' J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious

CNN axed 'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy', fans react

CNN axed 'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy', fans react

Here's what Selena Gomez and Madonna discussed during Britney Spears' wedding

Here's what Selena Gomez and Madonna discussed during Britney Spears' wedding