Netflix's 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge': Everything to know

Netflix is all set to release Freeridge, a spin-off of the hit teen series On My Block.

The eight-episodes based series will be available on the streaming platform on February 2, 2023.

About the decision of making a spin-off the showrunners said, "Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about On My Block were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented. As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience."

The spin-off series follows the story of siblings rivals, Gloria and Ines, and their friends who have unleashed a deadly curse to bring adventures into their lives.

On My Block is one of the best comedy lineup series on Netflix in recent years. The series debuted on the streaming platform in March 2018.