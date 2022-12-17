BTS' J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious

The rapper and singer BTS' J-hope is reportedly in talks to perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards night.



GDA recently announced the second line-up of performing artists on December 14, and BTS member J-hope was among the artists listed.

ARMYs after the official announcement of J-hope performing in the awards ceremony rushed to buy tickets to enjoy their favorite star live performance.

According to the JBTC report on December 16, stated that J-Hope is not performing at the show and he will attend the award show only to meet fans.

However, there is no any announcement made by the BTS star relating to his attending or performing at the awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2023, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.