 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

BTS J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious
BTS' J-Hope attending or performing at Golden Disc Awards, ARMYs are anxious 

The rapper and singer BTS' J-hope is reportedly in talks to perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards night.

GDA recently announced the second line-up of performing artists on December 14, and BTS member J-hope was among the artists listed.

ARMYs after the official announcement of J-hope performing in the awards ceremony rushed to buy tickets to enjoy their favorite star live performance.

According to the JBTC report on December 16, stated that J-Hope is not performing at the show and he will attend the award show only to meet fans.

However, there is no any announcement made by the BTS star relating to his attending or performing at the awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 7, 2023, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘assign blame a bit too liberally’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘assign blame a bit too liberally’
Margot Robbie ‘excited’ for Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn amid claims she feels ‘insulted’

Margot Robbie ‘excited’ for Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn amid claims she feels ‘insulted’
Kanye West ‘yelled at people’ for wearing ‘printed shirts’, claims ex-bodyguard

Kanye West ‘yelled at people’ for wearing ‘printed shirts’, claims ex-bodyguard

FIFA 2022's executive RedOne calls Jungkook 'a voice of the new generation'

FIFA 2022's executive RedOne calls Jungkook 'a voice of the new generation'
Brad Pitt on drawing inspiration from his own ‘messy’ life for ‘Babylon’ character

Brad Pitt on drawing inspiration from his own ‘messy’ life for ‘Babylon’ character
'Only one could survive': James Cameron used science to prove Jack's death in 'Titanic'

'Only one could survive': James Cameron used science to prove Jack's death in 'Titanic'
Brendan Fraser credits Matt Damon for his big break in ‘School Ties’

Brendan Fraser credits Matt Damon for his big break in ‘School Ties’

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance heats up as they plan New Year's Eve together

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance heats up as they plan New Year's Eve together
Kate Middleton wins heart of King Charles

Kate Middleton wins heart of King Charles
‘Avatar’ sequel rings up $17 million in US debut night

‘Avatar’ sequel rings up $17 million in US debut night
Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance: Report

Katie Holmes part ways with Bobby Wooten III after eight-month romance: Report
Netflix 'Emily in Paris' creator talks possible Kim Cattrall apperance

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' creator talks possible Kim Cattrall apperance