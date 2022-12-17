 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Kanye West 'yelled at people' for wearing 'printed shirts', claims ex-bodyguard

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Kanye West’s former bodyguard made staggering claims about the controversial hip-hop star, declaring that the rapper needs ‘rehab’.

During his conversation with The Sun, Steve Stanulis, who worked for Ye in 2016, shared that the Donda 2 hit-maker “absolutely needs rehab” before his tell-all documentary.

"When you're yelling at people at the top of your lungs because they're wearing printed shirts, and you're saying that the prints distract you artistically, and you get rid of [those people],” Steve shared.

"Or, if somebody's trying to help you and touches you, and you flip out on them and fire them in two seconds when all they were trying to do was help you... The answer is yes, there are some issues,” he added.

The bodyguard also added: “I mean, he's obviously isolating or more, by saying what he is saying. Obviously, with all the anti-Semitic stuff now and all this stuff with all the sponsorships, you know, it's self-destructive. He's in self-destructive mode."

