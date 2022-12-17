 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'unfair' to Kate Middleton?

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Kate Middleton’ uncle Gary Goldsmith has finally decided to break his silence and defend his niece against the shocking accusations made in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries.

Gary believes his niece simply wants her husband Prince William and Prince Harry to patch things up ‘desperately’.

He made these admissions to Mail+ and was quoted addressing the ‘hugging’ fiasco by noting, “At her younger sister Pippa's wedding in 2017, she had Prince George in her arms and literally ran over to give me and my daughter Tallulah a massive hug.”

He even went as far as to note Kate Middleton’s grave pain over the accusations being flung and admitted, “To me, the series felt not only scripted and inauthentic, but unfair, self-interested, unreasonable and untrue – especially when done in the knowledge that William and Catherine could never answer back.”

Before concluding he lauded his niece and Prince William’s union, branding it a “real fairytale love story” that ended in them “working together as a cohesive unit” for years to come. 

