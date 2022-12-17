Selena Gomez says her new music represents ‘exactly’ how she ‘feels’

Selena Gomez is excited about releasing new music.

In a video submission to Vogue, which the outlet shared on their Instagram, the 30-year-old actress and singer teased her upcoming album that she is currently working on.

She assured her fans that this album is going to be slightly different than her last ones, which had a melancholy — and often sad — undertone.

“As far as new music goes, it’s going to be really fun,” the Lose You to Love Me musician enthused. “It is going to be very powerful, uplifting, and kind of direct, which is exactly how I feel.”

Previously, the Calm Down hitmaker appeared in a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she hinted at the album.

“I'm just so used to writing sad girl songs because I'm good at that, but I'm ready to have some fun," shared Selena. “And I think people are going to like it."

Gomez recently came out with her Apple TV+ documentary film titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was filmed over a period of seven years ago.

"We kind of went through all the different phases of my life from getting diagnosed and doing all the things that I had to go through,' Selena told Fallon during the show.

"Not going to lie, I can't watch it. To be honest, I was scared to release it, but knew that being honest and being completely transparent was what I wanted to be known for. I don't want to be an unattainable thing. I want people to know that it's not just you and that they're not alone."