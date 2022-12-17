 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Victoria Beckham has no intention of giving up on her son Brooklyn Beckham who has distant himself from his family after tying the knot with Nicola Peltz.

An insider told Closer Magazine that the fashion designer has been dealing with “massive blow” ever since Brooklyn said he won’t be coming home for Christmas.

Victoria cried a few tears after he revealed that he and his better wife would spend the holiday with her billionaire family at their home in Florida.

“She is really upset. It's causing even more tension than before,” the source said. “Brooklyn doesn't see what the issue is and has promised that they'll be taking it in turns each year."

However, the source said that Posh Spice would not let it go "without a fight" as she "is tempted to tell Nicola that she’s going to invite them over during the holidays and, if there are split festivities, everyone will be disappointed."

The insider added, “David and Vic would love for Brooklyn and Nicola to make it over at some point, but if they don’t, all they can hope is that tensions ease in 2023 and that they can all mark the new year as a fresh start for everyone.”

