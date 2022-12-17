 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Man collapses to death from heart attack amid Avatar 2
Man collapses to death from heart attack amid 'Avatar 2'

A man died of a cardiac arrest while watching the Avatar: The Way of Water in Peddapuram city of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district.

According to India Today, the victim, Lakshmireddy Srinu, and his brother went to a cinema to watch Avatar 2 in Peddapuram.

While watching the film, Srinu collapsed. His younger brother Raju instantly took him to Peddapuram Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Previously, a 42-year-old man in Taiwan also died of a cardiac arrest in the middle of the film Avatar, released in 2010, as per AFP.

It is pertinent to mention that the man had a history of high blood pressure.

According to the doctor who checked him, “over-excitement from watching the movie” triggered his symptoms.

More From Entertainment:

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in skintight outfit at Qatar Fashion United
King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign

King Charles III cuts 'unexpectedly reassuring' figure early in his reign
James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show

James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show
Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos

Britney Spears complies with Sam Asghari wishes, removes explicit photos
Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars

Pete Davidson ditches Emily Ratajkowski to hangout with co-stars
Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique gears up to come home after winter getaway with Clara Chia Marti

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

David Beckham turns heads with dashing looks at Qatar Fashion United CR Runway

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion

Kylie Jenner ripped over alleged diss at Megan Thee Stallion
Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'lost any interest' in fashion game after split from Kanye West
Shakira all smiles while spending time with kids amid Gerard Piqué romantic weekend

Shakira all smiles while spending time with kids amid Gerard Piqué romantic weekend
Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt instantly said ‘yes’ to Margot Robbie ‘unscripted’ scene in 'Babylon'
Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’

Victoria Beckham not giving up on son Brooklyn ‘without a fight’: ‘It's causing more tension’