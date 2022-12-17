 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

'PTI to take U-turn on assemblies’ dissolution within a week'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab
Reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement about the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday claimed that the party would take a "U-turn on the matter within a week".

"[People] will see how a U-turn will come within a week," the interior minister said during Geo News' programme “Naya Pakistan”, downplaying the PTI chief's announcement.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has nothing to offer Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi now. He also accused CM Elahi of corruption.

More to follow.... 

