 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Former girlfriend reveals she is still friends with Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Former girlfriend reveals she is still friends with Brad Pitt

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has dated Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Chris Martin many other celebrities during her career.

 The "Iron Man" actress was recently asked about her current relationship with her former boyfriends.

In an "Ask me a question" session on Instagram a fan asked, "Are you still friends with your exes?"

She replied saying, "Pretty much. I really believe in conscious uncoupling. When you spend meaningful time with someone, it's nice to have it morph into friendship. I don't want to have a bad blood with anyone (If I can help it)".

Former girlfriend reveals she is still friends with Brad Pitt


Gwyneth dated Brad between 1994 and 1997 after they met on the set of the 1995 thriller Se7en. Their relationship was extremely public, with Brad proposing in 1996 and referring to Gwyneth as his "angel" and "the love of my life" in his speech at the Golden Globes that same year.

Former girlfriend reveals she is still friends with Brad Pitt

They called off their engagement seven months after he proposed, and in January 2015, Gwyneth filled Howard Stern in on some details about their relationship, saying, "I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt! My father was devastated [when we split]." She went on, "I was such a kid; I was 22 when we met. It's taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can't make that decision when you're 22 years old . . . I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me."

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky beach date photos with baby boy go viral

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky beach date photos with baby boy go viral
'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 45

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 45

How to deal with Meghan and Harry? Royal family plan revealed

How to deal with Meghan and Harry? Royal family plan revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card suggests they feel proud to have their royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas card suggests they feel proud to have their royal titles
Prince Harry, Meghan want to meet King Charles, William over 'hurt and damage': report

Prince Harry, Meghan want to meet King Charles, William over 'hurt and damage': report
How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson recalls being persistent over Matthew McConaughey casting

How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days: Kate Hudson recalls being persistent over Matthew McConaughey casting

Hollywood celebrities who parted ways in 2022

Hollywood celebrities who parted ways in 2022
Michelle Obama confesses she’d despised Barack Obama during early marital years: Here’s why

Michelle Obama confesses she’d despised Barack Obama during early marital years: Here’s why
Prince William turns a deaf ear to his brother Harry's bombshell claims

Prince William turns a deaf ear to his brother Harry's bombshell claims
Sharon Osbourne taken to hospital after her health deteriorates

Sharon Osbourne taken to hospital after her health deteriorates
Alek Keshishian compares Selena Gomez’s struggles with late actress Brittany Murphy

Alek Keshishian compares Selena Gomez’s struggles with late actress Brittany Murphy
Sam Ryder celebrates success as his debut album rules UK charts

Sam Ryder celebrates success as his debut album rules UK charts