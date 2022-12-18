 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

BTS Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo 7 on Mexico trip
BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip

BTS' V exposed his friendship tattoo in his latest post from the beach of  Mexico.

V took his Instagram to share pictures of his relaxed and enjoyable time. In particular, the BTS star swimming picture drew attention because of his friendship special tattoo '7' engraved on his left thigh.


A South Korean news outlet reported that the 26-year-old singer is in Mexico in strict secrecy for the filming of his new tvN entertainment program Seojin.

However, tvN regarding rumors of V’s appearance in Seojin, said that "We ask for your understanding for not being able to confirm specific details for safe and smooth filming."

Seojin is an upcoming tvN restaurant entertainment show, a spin-off of the variety show Youn’s Kitchen.

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California

Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California
Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases
Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar

Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar
Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch

Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch
Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons
Jenna Ortega shares Netflix 'Wednesday' dance was suggested as a 'flash mob'

Jenna Ortega shares Netflix 'Wednesday' dance was suggested as a 'flash mob'
Kate Winslet told she’s ‘Too fat’ for famous ‘Titanic’ role

Kate Winslet told she’s ‘Too fat’ for famous ‘Titanic’ role
Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities

Antonio Banderas shares 2017 heart attack made him shift priorities
Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’

Tony Hawk talks having femur ‘surgically realigned’: ‘I’m cane-bound’
Keith Urban pledges $200K to charity doing ‘inspiring work’: report

Keith Urban pledges $200K to charity doing ‘inspiring work’: report