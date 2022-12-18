Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘one-trick phoney’ with ‘narcissistic self-pity’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been branded a ‘one-trick phoney’ with ‘narcissistic self-pity’ for working with Meghan Markle to ‘take down’ the Firm.



British journalist Petronella Wyatt issued this claim in her brand-new piece for The Sun.



Wyatt began by saying, when you’re a one-trick phoney, and your act is narcissistic self-pity combined with tearing your family to shreds, you’re in a conundrum.

The Sussexes’ delusion and blow-hard gall might have taken the first prize, but it has no future,” Wyatt added.

Harry and Meghan have spent the past few years in the biggest act of familial destruction since Hamlet.”

“But like the perpetually wronged 1940s cartoon character Mona Lott, the Sussexes decided on a vicious and destructive narrative that has left no door open for a return to the royal fold if life in LA goes awry.”

“Which means their options are running out. Who are they, really, when you strip away their tawdry celebrity?”