Olivia Rodrigo releases Christmas bop she wrote when she was 5 years old

Olivia Rodrigo exclusively shared a song she wrote when was only five years old, titled The Bels, on Friday December 16, 2022 with her fans.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress and singer sent out the track exclusively through a link in her newsletter, and thus far, fans can only access the official version through her website instead of Spotify, Apple Music or other platforms.

Rodrigo penned a short Christmas message along with her new Christmas bop.

“Hi guys!!! Hope everyone is doing well! I miss you guys!” she began. “It's been getting cold in L.A. [and] things are slowing down for the holidays. I put my little silver Christmas tree up in my living room [and] it makes me super happy. I'm so excited for the new year [and] everything that's in store! I hope you guys have a holiday season filled with love [and] relaxation. Thinking of you always! All my love, Liv.”

The Déjà Vu crooner teased releasing new music back last month in a Spotify Wrapped video for 2022.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” Rodrigo said in the video. “I really, truly couldn't be more grateful, and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.”

Earlier in February, the singer told Billboard that her second album is in the works.

“I have a title for my next album and a few songs," she told the outlet at the time. "It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."