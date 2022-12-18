Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made Queen ‘suffer greatly’ in final days

File Footage

Experts warn Queen Elizabeth ‘suffered massively’ in the final days leading up to her death, because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the Royal Family.



An inside source close to the Mail on Sunday has brought this claim to light.

“It [Megxit] really affected the Queen's health,” the source started by saying.

For those unversed, the Queen breathed her last on September 8, aged 96.

Her death certificate cites old age as the reason for her passing, although it was rumored that she suffered great mobility issues during her final years of life.

Some even went as far as to allege that she battled bone cancer.