Sunday Dec 18 2022
'Dreamers' by Jungkook hits 80mn streams on Spotify

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

BTS Jungkook has made streaming history with his FIFA World Cup 2022 track Dreamers.

On December 18, Allkpop reported Dreamers officially exceeded 80 million streams on Spotify being the fastest solo song by a K-Pop to hit this milestone.

It took 26 days for Dreamers to reach 80 million streams, breaking the previous record holder, Lisa's "Lalisa" and "Money," which took 33 days each to reach 80 million streams.

The collaboration with Charlie Puth Left And Right surpassed 80mn in only 18 days.

Also, the song climbed back up to No. 10 on Billboard.

