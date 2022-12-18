 
Ben Affleck took over the ‘dad duties’ this weekend as he was seen spending quality time with his youngest child Samuel in Los Angeles.

The father-son duo was clicked hitting a basketball court as the two played a one-on-one game on Saturday.

Ben Affleck hits basketball court with youngest son Samuel on weekend

The Gone Girl actor, 50, who shares 10-year-old Samuel, daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, looked dapper in black outfit.

Affleck was clicked enjoying the day with his son, who matched same color outfit as his dad.

The Batman star wore a Henley shirt with the sleeves rolled up to his elbows. He completed his athletic look a pair of Nike Jordan sneakers.

Affleck, who married Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, has managed to take time out of his busy schedule for his family. He and Samuel bonded over basketball game earlier this week as they attended a Celtics versus Lakers match. 

