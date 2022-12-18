 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerge victorious in 'Strictly Come Dancing' FINAL

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerged victorious in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 on Saturday night.

The wildlife cameraman, 32, gave a tough time to his competitors Fleur East, Helen Skelton, and Molly Rainford as he was announced as the champion by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Hamza and Jowita's victory comes despite the pair landing at the bottom of the leaderboard, no thanks to their Showdance which was earlier branded 'underwhelming' by Craig Revel Horwood.

Speaking after his win, an emotional Hamza said: 'Words can't describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular - Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human being. That's what you are, you're amazing.

'Thank you to everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that's ever happened to me.'

He shared the inspiring words a choreographer once said to him, with Hamza stating: 'One, surround yourself with people whose eyes light up when they see you come in.

'Two, the top of one mountain is the bottom of another so keep climbing. And three, slowly is the fastest way to get to where you want to be.'

While Jowita shared: 'Anything is possible and he is just the proof that anything is possible. He came here on the show with no dancing experience, with pigeon toes! And he made it. He worked hard and he made it, and I'm so proud of you.'

She added: 'I would love to thank everybody, you are amazing.' 


