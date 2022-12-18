Katie Price's son Harvey smashes his house window after being scared by a noise

Former glamour model Katie Price has revealed that her eldest son Harvey smashed the front window at her East Sussex mansion after being scared by a noise.



In a new interview, the 44-year-old explained that she asks guests at her £1.4 million house not to slam doors because loud noises can cause her 20-year-old son to lash out.



Harvey, who has reportedly severe autism, a rare complex genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome, and is partially blind, can be triggered by sudden noises.

Harvey is Katie's son with her ex, footballer Dwight Yorke.

"Harvey smashed my front window yesterday cos someone slammed it," she said. Adding in a new interview with The Times, "That’s what triggers him."