Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick united over eldest son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah at his 13th birthday party.

On December 17, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick united over son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah party with family and friends.

According to Enews, Kourtney and Scott were photographed arriving separately at the venue, the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood. Scott walked in with their youngest child, son Reign Disick, 8.

Mason's aunt, Khloe Kardashian posted pictures from the event, posing with Mason's sister Penelope Disick, 10, and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, 9.

The Good American founder wished her nephew on Instagram, "Mazel Tov Mason!!!"

In the caption, she further wrote, "The girls and I attempted to take some pics." Kim, son Saint West, 7, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and family matriarch Kris Jenner, were also spotted at the party.

Mason became the first member of the family to have a bar mitzvah, a Jewish coming-of-age event. The now-teen's father, Scott Disick is Jewish.

Kourtney and Scott wished both of their sons, Mason and Reign, who share birthdays on the same date, on December 14.

"December 14th… one of the best days of my life," Kourtney wrote on December 14. "Twice and forever. my birthday boys."

Check out the pictures below:











