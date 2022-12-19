 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Gisele Bündchen is recharging with children after Tom Brady divorce
Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is living life to the fullest after her split with Tom Brady.

Turning to her Instagram this week, the supermodel shared photos of her strip from Brazil alongside children.

"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ," Bündchen captioned her post.

This comes after Tom Brady explained his fresh take on life after divorce from Gisele.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games. That’s what professionals do.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah
Gwyneth Paltrow gives an interesting answer to fan on her famous exes

Gwyneth Paltrow gives an interesting answer to fan on her famous exes
Prince Harry to leave 'petty' complaints, spill 'earth-shattering' William 'grievances'

Prince Harry to leave 'petty' complaints, spill 'earth-shattering' William 'grievances'
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah
Sharon Osbourne discharged from hospital after an unknown medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne discharged from hospital after an unknown medical emergency
Netflix 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' Everything to know

Netflix 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' Everything to know
Prince Harry told Palace will not give him 'oxygen' to run scandalous stories

Prince Harry told Palace will not give him 'oxygen' to run scandalous stories
American star Bethenny Frankel gives insight on Meghan Markle's interview with TV host Andy Cohen

American star Bethenny Frankel gives insight on Meghan Markle's interview with TV host Andy Cohen
Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral

Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral
Adele looks weary as she attends Rich Paul's birthday party

Adele looks weary as she attends Rich Paul's birthday party

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as 'pretenders' to the throne of American royalty

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as 'pretenders' to the throne of American royalty