Monday Dec 19 2022
Monday Dec 19, 2022

FIFA Worldcup Finale: Mehwish Hayat has a fan moment with David Beckham 

Pakistan’s leading actress Mehwish Hayat took to social media to share her excitement after bumping into the former legendary footballer David Beckham while being at FIFA Worldcup Finale.

On Sunday, the Load Wedding actress posted her dazzling picture from the stadium which went viral as fans were surprised to see her favourite star-striking pose with Victoria Beckham’s husband.

Mehwish was looking gorgeous in her chic avatar. While David was seen pulling off a light mustard-coloured formal suit and looked dashing as ever.

Beckham, who played in 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cup finals for England, is one of the owners of the Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami. 

