Prince William thinks GOAT debate is settled after Messi's Argentina win World Cup?

Prince William on Sunday congratulated Argentina for winning the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the Prince of Wales wrote, "What.A.Final. Congratulations to Argentina and to Messi.

He added, "Commiserations to France-both teams played brilliantly."

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the Prince use goat emoji and a question mark after Messi's name.



Many fans said the Prince of Wales is convinced that Messi is the Greatest Of All Times (GOAT).

Others were of the view that William wanted to renew a debate among royal supporters on the issue which has long been topic of discussions online.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi vowed to continue playing for his country despite finally realising his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup.

"I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," Messi, 35, told Argentine television following the country's epic penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha.

But Messi admitted his career was almost finished after the Argentina captain landed the one major international trophy missing from his collection.