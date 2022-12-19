 
Monday Dec 19 2022
Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Meghan Markles friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary also featured Duchess' friend Abigail Spencer.

Meghan's Suits co-star was one of the members of her inner circle providing commentary in the documentary.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are receiving backlash after the final episode of the documentary were released.

Offended by the documentary, British journalist Jeremy Clarkson wrote in his column that Meghan Markle should be paraded naked.

She has faces similar attacks from the monarchists ever sher marriage to Prince Harry.

Woman rights activists and thousands of supporters voiced support for the Duchess but it has been noticed that her friend Abigail Spencer remained silent on the attacks on Meghan Markle.

A look at her social media also suggests that she has hardly used her influence to defend her friend publicaly since she  got married to Prince Harry.

Spencer recalled Markle first telling her that she was secretly dating the British prince over champagne at Bergdorf Goodman in NYC. The actress attended the 2018 royal wedding and helped throw Markle's baby shower ahead of Archie's birth. She also watched her friend be inundated with negative and racist press.

