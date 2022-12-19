Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022

Shah Rukh Khan promoted his upcoming film 'Pathaan' at the FIFA World Cup

After bagging the FIFA World Cup title, player Lionel Messi gets a special message from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor shared a special message for Messi on his twitter handle as soon as Argentina won the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022.

SRK wrote: “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work, and dreams!!”

At the big night, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also shared the stage with former football player Wayne Rooney. The two were seen interacting live at a TV channel.

While, Khan was at the stage promoting his upcoming film Pathaan, Rooney and him both also performed his signature pose live on stage.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is all set to release worldwide on January 25th, 2023, reports PinkVilla.