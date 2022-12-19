Khurrum Sher Zaman to be PTI's nominee for Karachi mayor: sources

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to nominate Khurrum Sher Zaman as their candidate for Karachi's mayorship, sources told Geo News.



Sources say that the official decision would be announced by PTI chief Imran Khan

PTI officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the party has also finalised its strategy for the upcoming local body polls in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions of Sindh.

Former federal minister Ali Zaidi would head all the election cells in rest of Sindh, while Bilal Ghaffar would look after the the cell made for Karachi.

Senior PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi would be in charge of the general election cells in Sindh.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad would take place on January 15, 2023.

The ECP had announced its verdict on the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad on November 22.

The commission directed relevant authorities including the Sindh government, chief secretary, and the inspector-general of police to ensure local body polls are held on the said date under Article 220 of the Constitution and asked to ensure an adequate number of security personnel are available for election duty at the polling stations, offices of the district returning officers, returning officers (ROs), polling staff and transportation of polling material from and to the offices of the ROs.

PTI's Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar lauded ECP’s announcement of the date for holding the local body polls.

He hoped that “this time the ECP would hold the LG elections per the constitution and the law”. Ghaffar said people are fed up with the provincial government for "using delaying tactics to postpone the second phase of the LG polls."

Sindh's ruling party also assured the ECP that it will hold the LG polls in the province on the designated date.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had said the provincial government is prepared to ensure the smooth conduct of the second phase of the LG polls.

He claimed that the PPP would also win in the second phase of the elections in the manner that the party had clinched victory in the first phase.

The JI also released a statement hailing the ECP’s decision. The party’s Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman also demanded that the electoral body prevent the PPP government from “conspiring against the LG polls”.