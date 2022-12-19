Prince Harry urged to reveal Prince William’s allegedly explosive text

file footage

Prince Harry is being urged to reveal the alleged text from Prince William that left his wife Meghan Markle shocked in an episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.



Royal expert Neil Sean appeared on The Story with Martha MacCallum show on Friday, December 16, and quoted Palace insiders to claim that the Sussexes’ Netflix doc is seen as ‘fluff’ by the Palace, reported News AU.

Sean also called out one specific moment in the series which showed Prince Harry holding his phone up to Meghan to show her a text understood to be from Prince William.

Commenting on this, Sean said, “Really, there’s no recollection of that particular text from William to Harry. So, what was on it?”

Sean further questioned, “And why didn’t you show it to the camera? Is it really true is a question that a lot of people are asking over here.”

The expert also said: “The bigger problem, Martha, is this: The continuation of the tissue of lies that, of course, Meghan and Harry have presented about staff working within the palace. That’s the bigger problem.”