Monday Dec 19 2022
Monday Dec 19, 2022

Taylor Swift lauds Sadie Sink's rehearsal that made it to 'All Too Well' final cut

Taylor Swift shared that Sadie Sink was so good in her rehearsal shot that she ended up using it in the final cut for her short film released in November 2022.

Swift penned a glowing honour for her All Too Well star Sadie Sink as one of Entertainment Weekly’s 2022 Entertainers of the Year.

The singer praised the Stranger Things actress, 20, for her “remarkable presence on screen, on stage and on set.”

Sink starred alongside Dylan O’Brien in Swift’s short film – which was written and directed by the singer herself – titled, All Too Well. The short film is tied to the 10-minute version of her popular song of the same name which was part of Red (Taylor's Version) rerelease of her 2012 album.

The Bejeweled  singer lauded Sink’s “emotional dexterity” in the recently-released Brendan Fraser starrer, The Whale. Reiterating Darren Aronofsky’s comments about Sink’s performance, Swift shared that the actress, 20, displayed the same precision for her short film.

“Sadie is as precise as a surgeon's scalpel. She's a firecracker of emotion and a complete professional,” Aronofsky had stated.

“I remember being lucky enough to witness those exact emotional fireworks sparking throughout our shoot, when she took on the role of a lovestruck, then lovelorn young woman I named ‘Her’ in All Too Well: The Short Film,” expressed Swift.

“When she went head-to-head with Dylan O'Brien in an explosive argument scene, I decided to shoot the rehearsal on a whim. Good thing, because Sadie lit up that kitchen fight with ad-libbed lines, improvised twists and turns, and all with riveting nuance. The rehearsal is what ended up in the film, a one-shot battle that I didn't have the nerve to cut down in the edit. Because EVERYTHING was captivating.”

Elsewhere, Swift said that she was “transfixed by the effortlessness and complexity” of Sink’s performance.

