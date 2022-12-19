Prince Andrew’s security row is a ‘shattering blow to his ego’, reveals insider

file footage

Prince Andrew’s ego is reportedly badly bruised following the removal and replacement of his royal security officers with personal bodyguards, insiders have claimed as per The Sun.



According to reports, the disgraced Duke of York will now be protected by personal bodyguards which will not be paid for by tax-payer money.

Commenting on this development, a royal insider shard: “Andrew is no longer a working royal and carries out zero royal duties so there is no automatic right that the British people should pay for armed protection.”

“He is still a high-profile person and would be no doubt a security target. But there is no longer any justification for taxpayers to carry the cost of armed police.”

The source further added: “He has been demoted by the Royal Family and as a result his security is downgraded. It is a shattering blow to his ego.”

“Made worse by fact if he cannot afford it, he’d be cap in hand begging for money from his older brother,” the insider continued, hinting that King Charles may end up footing the bill for Prince Andrew’s personal security going forward.