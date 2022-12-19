 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West: Calls grow to scrap Ye music from streaming platforms

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Kanye West: Calls grow to scrap Ye music from streaming platforms
Kanye West: Calls grow to scrap Ye music from streaming platforms

Many are calling to remove Kanye West's music from streaming platforms that are reached nearly 90k signed amid the rapper's anti-Semitic tirades.

The Change.org petition fetched 87,486 signs with a target of 150,000. The plea came amid Ye's continuous anti-Semitic outbursts on social media posts and interviews.

“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” writes the petition creator, Nathan Goergen.

“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye West’s solo albums and singles from their platforms.”

“By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music,” Goergen continues. “His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole. Please consider signing this petition.”

Recently, a 63-year-old was attacked in New York's Central Park by an attacker who yelled, "Kanye 2024," leading many to point out Kanye West's constant antisemitism fueled the attack.

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Jackman shares how he balances his career in Hollywood with family life

Hugh Jackman shares how he balances his career in Hollywood with family life
Exes Christine and Paddy McGuinness reunite, putting differences aside

Exes Christine and Paddy McGuinness reunite, putting differences aside
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app
Spice Girls member Mel C finds a new partner from dating app?

Spice Girls member Mel C finds a new partner from dating app?
Amber Heard full statement on settlement with Johnny Depp: 'I lost faith in American legal system'

Amber Heard full statement on settlement with Johnny Depp: 'I lost faith in American legal system'
Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate

Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate
Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'
Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn
Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million
Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash