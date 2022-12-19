 
Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: 'My husband's fine with it'

Catherine Zeta-Jones said her hubby Michael Douglas is cool with her loving another man as she celebrated Argentina's historic win in World Cup final.

The Wednesday star confessed her love for the champion Lionel Messi, which Douglas has no problem with, after he lifted the trophy following a nail-biting final match.

Gushing over Messi, the actor wrote in her Instagram appreciation post for Messi, “The best match I have ever seen, ever!!!”

“Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you,” she added. “But you have to understand, I Love MESSI.”

Zeta-Jones continued: “And the best bit?... my husband is just fine with it. No need to….so Don’t cry for me or anybody else, Argentina!!!! OLE!!!”

In the comment section, she added, “What a guy! Doesn’t care about my Messi posters all over the house, like… super cool.”

The actor also showered love on Messi in her Instagram stories as she captioned one of the star’s photo, “And God created Messi.”

"Sealed with a kiss," Zeta-Jones wrote on the second photo featuring Messi kissing the trophy after epic win against France.

