Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a fun night at their friend Billie Eilish’s 21st star-studded birthday party on Saturday night.

The BFFs shared a cool glimpse of their fun night with friends on their social media handles on Sunday.

Kendall, 27, and Hailey, 26, donned glam looks for the birthday bash as they shared edgy photo booth snaps on their respective Instagram handles.

The black-and-white shots featured the Kardashians star and Rhode Beauty owner having the best time together at Eilish’s holiday-themed birthday party in West Hollywood.

Kendall and Hailey were joined by their celebrity friend Jesse Jo Stark. The three pals clicked a number of snaps together, posing classic shots flashing cheesy grins, sticking out their tongues, and flipping off the camera.

The Happier Than Ever singer’s party came on the heels of her Friday night performance at the Kia Forum in Ingelwood, California.

She celebrated the occasion alongside her tight-knit family and new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31.