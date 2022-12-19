 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber post glam photo booth pics from Billie Eilish birthday bash

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a fun night at their friend Billie Eilish’s 21st star-studded birthday party on Saturday night.

The BFFs shared a cool glimpse of their fun night with friends on their social media handles on Sunday.

Kendall, 27, and Hailey, 26, donned glam looks for the birthday bash as they shared edgy photo booth snaps on their respective Instagram handles.

The black-and-white shots featured the Kardashians star and Rhode Beauty owner having the best time together at Eilish’s holiday-themed birthday party in West Hollywood.

Kendall and Hailey were joined by their celebrity friend Jesse Jo Stark. The three pals clicked a number of snaps together, posing classic shots flashing cheesy grins, sticking out their tongues, and flipping off the camera.

The Happier Than Ever singer’s party came on the heels of her Friday night performance at the Kia Forum in Ingelwood, California.

She celebrated the occasion alongside her tight-knit family and new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31.

More From Entertainment:

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop signs up relationship coach to help singles find love on dating app
Spice Girls member Mel C finds a new partner from dating app?

Spice Girls member Mel C finds a new partner from dating app?
Amber Heard full statement on settlement with Johnny Depp: 'I lost faith in American legal system'

Amber Heard full statement on settlement with Johnny Depp: 'I lost faith in American legal system'
Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate

Jeff Brazier announces split with wife Kate
Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'
Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn
Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million
Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler
Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’

Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’
Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo

Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo
Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala