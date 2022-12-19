Gigi Hadid oozes glam as steps out with sister Bella and her boyfriend Marc Kalman

Gigi Hadid stunned the onlookers as she stepped outside to enjoy a stroll over the weekend.

The model was spotted alongside her sister Bella Hadid and boyfriend Mark Kalman as she visited the Aspen location of her luxury knitwear brand Guest In Residence.

Gigi, who has made headlines over her recent dating rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio, rocked a chic winter look on her latest outing.

The runway queen coordinated with her supermodel sister, Bella, 26. She opted for stylish cowboy boots and paired them with a cashmere maxi skirt.

Gigi’s almond shirt was paired with a dark bomber jacket with a black leather handbag. She accessorized her look with a multicolored necklace and gold earrings.

Bella, on the other hand, channeled winter glam look. She paired a black leather jacket with a denim maxi skirt.

Her outfit featured black boots, gloves, a handbag and a belt. She completed her look with pendent hung at her neck.

Moreover, Gigi, who is the founder and creative director of Guest in Residence, has been busy promoting her brand ever since it debuted in September.