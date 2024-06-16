 
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition

King Charles is reportedly disappointed after having to opt out of a tradition

June 16, 2024

King Charles is “very traditional” and was disappointed about not being able to ride on horseback like before amid his cancer treatment, per an expert.

Charles’ former butler and royal commentator Grant Harrold noted that even though the he’s much older than the Queen Elizabeth was when she made the transition from horseback to carriage, he’s still displeased with having to take the carriage.

"I think Charles will be slightly disappointed that he's not on horseback as it's something he's always done over the years. We should mention that the Queen in 1986, when she was 60 years old, reverted from being on horseback to going in a carriage," he told OK!.

"The King is now 75, so he's considerably older than the Queen was when the change was made with her - whether this is a normal move and intentional because of his age is quite possible, but he's very traditional,” he continued.

Concluding his comments, Grant noted that King Charles may return to riding on horseback once he recovers from cancer.

"Kings in the past were always on horseback, so I can imagine Charles would have wanted to follow suit - we may see him switch back to horseback as a result in the coming years, time will tell,”

