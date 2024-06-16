 
Geo News

Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle new product under American Riviera Orchard has not impressed audience

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand has failed to cause excitement with audience.

The A-listers of Hollywood, who have been quiet about Meghan's American Riviera Orchard, has seemingly refused endorsements.

Speaking about royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, exclusively told The Mirror: "Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Rivera Orchard, didn’t cause much excitement among A-listers when she sent fifty samples of strawberry jam to influencers in March. She got very few endorsements."

Mr Fitzwilliams added: "Apparently two more products, raspberry jam and dog biscuits, have just been launched. To do this on the same day as Trooping the Colour shows a very naive approach to marketing as they know journalists keep an eye on what they do.

"Nacho Figueras, Harry’s polo playing friend, posted that he’d received jam and dog biscuits and posted photos. Whereas cynics might say the raspberry sums up the Sussexes destructive attitude to the royal family rather well, on the jar it said two of two. If she wants her brand to succeed, Meghan better be more adventurous than this!"

